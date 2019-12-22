10 minutes of sex never enough — Bimbo Akinsanya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Yoruba actress, Bimbo Akinsanya has kicked against the notion that a good sex, medically, should not last more than 10 minutes. The actress, was reacting to a post by social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, that it has been proven medically that a good sex should not last more than 10 minutes.

The actress, who joined so many other entertainment stars to comment on the post was almost angry with the declaration in the post.

She said, “10 minutes bawo? Is this person okay? Abeg shift. I say NO (capital no) to 10 minutes man.”

Tunde Ednut in the post had asserted that people are being fooled by porns that sex could last for very much longer, pointing out that the porn films are not real and in most instances, shot over several days.

He posts, “ Medically, love making is not supposed to last for more than 10 minutes as the vagina is not meant to be wet for more than 8 minutes which makes lovemaking beyond 10 minutes torture and very harmful to the vagina.”

Vanguard

