$1.1b hospital to be constructed within 48 months in Ondo — Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Sunshine Medical City worth over $1.1 billion is to be constructed in Akure, the Ondo state capital within 48 months.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this while presenting the 2020 budget estimate to the state House of Assembly in Akure.

Akeredolu described this as ” another geometric leap into scaling up the health performance indices of this administration.

He said that an “MoU was signed in Abuja with a German health institution to build a Sunshine Medical City worth over $1.1 billion in Akure.

” The hospital, which requires about 100 hectares of land as our counterpart contribution, is to be completed within 48 months and would have its own helicopter among other facilities, that would be used as an ambulance to traverse other parts of the State.

” In addition to its contribution to health performance indices, it will also provide both direct and indirect jobs to our people.

Also, in a bid to “improve the health care delivery system in the state and for equity and fairness we increased the two Mother-and- Child hospitals wholly located in Central Senatorial District of the State to seven with two located in the North while the remaining three are in the south.

The governor added that” various brands of hospital equipment, furniture and

consumables worth over N3.355 billion naira were distributed to various

hospitals across the State.

He added that the General Hospital in Akure has been upgraded to a Teaching Hospital for the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo City.

“As we speak, a lot of construction works which include fencing, renovation, erection of new modern structures and expansion of health facilities are in progress in the hospital.

“With regard to personnel that would make use of the facilities

being put in place in the Teaching Hospital, hundreds of Medical Doctors,

Nurses, other health professionals and technicians have been engaged in

the last few months.

On the 2020 budget, the governor said a fiscal proposal of N177.9 billion has been presented to the Ondo House of Assembly

The 2020 estimate is N16b shorter than that of 2019 which was N193.903 billion.

The tagged budget of Growth has N74b for capital expenditure, N82b for recurrent expenditure, N10b for debt servicing and N11 billion budget for statutory transfer.

Akeredolu said “the cut in the proposed budget was informed by financial constraints which were responsible for the inability of the state government to implement the 2019 budget to the targeted point.

“As at the end of the Third Quarter in 2019, revenue from all sources was put at N91.706 billion as against the N145.427 billion expected to have been made at the period.

The governor said that the revenue performance was rated 63.06 per cent, which is a shortfall of about N53.721 billion. End

