Zimbabwe uproar as roads named after Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabweans have reacted with disbelief to news that the government has approved plans to rename major roads and buildings after “national heroes” – including 10 streets named after President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Many of those honoured fought in the 1970s guerrilla war against white-minority rule and went on to become prominent figures in independent Zimbabwe.

Other African leaders such as Congo’s Patrice Lumumba, Jomo Kenyatta and Abdel Gamal Nasser are to have roads named after them, along with international leaders such as Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Leonid Brezhnev of the former Soviet Union and China’s Mao Zedong.

Many Zimbabweans took to social media to express concern that the cabinet spent time discussing the renaming of roads and buildings when the country was in a dire economic crisis.

BBC reports that Zimbabwe is suffering from a shortage of cash, which has led to the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar, after a decade when the US and South African currencies were used instead.

