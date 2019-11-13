Zedcap Partners adjudged best brokerage service firm

By Henry Umoru

Zedcap Partners Limited (ZPL), the Securities Brokerage arm of Zedcrest Capital Limited has been adjudged the Best Brokerage Service firm in Nigeria at the 2019 FMDQ Gold Award.

According to the organizers, Zedcap Partners was selected by members as the FMDQ Association member (Inter-dealer Broker) that provides the most exemplary brokerage service.

“On behalf of Zedcap Partners, I’m extremely honoured to accept the Best Brokerage Service award from FMDQ,” Mr Oluseyi Akinbi, Managing Director, Zedcap Partners and Director, Zedcrest Capital said. “This award is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and innovative mindset that all of our team members exhibit each day for our client progress. We are thrilled to be recognized for our achievements in improving brokerage service in Nigeria.”

“Our value proposition is to enhance price discovery and transparency in the markets we play by studying clients’ needs and providing all information and resources required to execute trades in a timely and efficient manner with minimal slippage and market volatility”, he said.

Commenting on the award, Mr Adedayo Amzat,CFA, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Capital reaffirmed the company’s commitment to deliver world-class brokerage service to its extensive client base of institutional clients including leading investment banks, commercial banks, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations.

“We want to continuously improve in every regard. Our vision is to enrich the lives of everyone we encounter. That includes our clients, employees and stakeholders”, he said.

The GOLD Awards, a first in the Nigerian financial markets, was designed to acknowledge and formally recognise the contributions of participants within the FMDQ markets, whose activities have positively and directly impacted the development of the markets thereby making them “GOLD” – Globally Competitive, Operationally Excellent, Liquid and Diverse.

Vanguard