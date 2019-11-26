Zamfara Assembly stops payment of entitlements to ex-governors, others

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Tuesday repealed the law mandating the state government to pay pension and other entitlements to former governors, their deputies and other public officers in the state.

The law was enacted during the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari.

Following the repeal of the law, past public officials in Zamfara will no longer enjoy any entitlements at the expense of the state.

The Leader of the House, Faruk Musa Dosara, who presented the bill before the lawmakers, urged his colleagues to, as a matter of urgency, consider the repeal of the law which mandated the payment of jumbo salaries and entitlements to former political office holders in the state.

According to the House leader, different categories of past leaders were collecting over N700million annually which is beyond what the state can afford presently.

Another lawmaker, Tukur Jekada Birnin Tudu, who seconded the motion, said the abolition of the law was necessary, adding that “it is detrimental to the socio-economic wellbeing of our people.”

After serious deliberations and contributions by House members, the Speaker of the Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, ordered the clerk of the House to give the bill first and second reading.

The House later went for a committee of the whole meeting and recommended the bill for a third reading.

The House resolved that the bill has now been passed into law and would be sent to the governor for assent.

