Breaking News
Translate

Zamfara APC cautions social media supporters against hate speech, fake news

On 5:10 pmIn Newsby
APC, South-south
All Progressive Congress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has cautioned social media supporters against hate speech and fake news.

The party Vice-Chairman of Zamfara Central, Alhaji Sani Gomna, made the call during the party zonal meeting which held in Gusau on Saturday.

Also read: Lagos govt wants completion of Sangotedo Housing in 3 months

”We are cautioning the state governor and security agencies in the state against the indiscriminate arrest of our party members.

“We are not saying we are above the law but the due process should be followed where it is necessary to arrest our party leaders in the state”,

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!