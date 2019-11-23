Yuletide: Federal govt compiling list of roads for urgent repairs

…Promises travellers smooth movement

By Chris Ochayi

Determined to facilitate easy and smooth movement of travellers during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Government has started a compilation of major arterial roads across the country for urgent repairs, rehabilitation and reconstructions.

To this end, the Federal government on Friday convened a meeting aimed at reviewing the state of all ongoing reconstruction work on roads, planning and strategising on how to facilitate ease of movement during the season.

The stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola was attended by the Corp Marshall Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Federal Controllers of Works and Contractors on some defined ongoing roads projects across the zones.

Speaking at the event, Fashola explained that the meeting was necessary in view of the demand of the upcoming season for high vehicular movements, more people travelling and increased activities of both importers and exporters on our major roads

He explained that it’s the responsibility of the ministry to ensure all necessary things are done and put in place in order to facilitate easy and smooth movement of travellers during the season

While enjoining the road safety Corp Marshall to intensify campaigns on speeding and unlicensed drivers on our highways in order to reduce avoidable accidents on our roads, Fashola directed his Ministry’s Director of Highways Control and Roads Maintenance to list out all key areas needing urgent attention and send the Controllers for action.

In his presentation, the Corp Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi told the meeting about the arrangement put in place by his roads safety agency to facilitate ease for travellers during the season and also listed some of the arterial roads and the diversion proposed

Federal Controllers, on zonal basis, particularly those overseeing the juridistic areas of some major arterial roads made a presentation on their plan of action for the season, and the Contractors handling such areas also explained the efforts in place to collectively ensure effective implementation as desired by the Ministry

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with the Housing Sector Controllers, the Minister charged them to be more committed and productive to ensure all ongoing housing projects are completed by 2020

Fashola also explained to them that they would only be accounted by what has been completed, pointing out that they should work more to facilitate the job of the contractors to deliver by removing all obstacles that will hinder the process

While reminding them of the value addition and multiplier effects of any project on the people of the Community, the Minister pointed out that thousands of people in the beneficiary Community would be taken out of poverty because they were engaged as labourers, artisans etc

Clarifying further, Fashola stated that President Buhari wants to see value for all monies spent for Nigerians in order to appreciably reduced poverty in Nigeria.

Vanguard Nigeria News