You’re exceptional in many ways, Elumelu tells Atiku at 73rd birthday

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 73rd birthday.

The Minority Leader, in a goodwill message on Monday, described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a patriotic leader and exceptional democrat who has made immense sacrifices towards the unity, stability, economic growth and the overall development of our dear nation.

“Ideed, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stands out as one detribalized and philanthropic Nigerian; whose core values are anchored on national unity and democratic tenets equity, justice and fairness to all.

“Atiku Abubakar has, in many exceptional ways, demonstrated his nationalistic credentials in nation-building, wealth creation, youth empowerment and peaceful coexistence across all divides.

“This is essentially the reason Atiku Abubakar has remained the rallying point for Nigerians in their bid to reposition our dear nation for greater productivity across the critical sectors of our national life”, Elumelu said.

The minority leader while celebrating Abubakar also prayed to God to grant him more years in good health to enable the nation ultimately benefit from his wealth of experience and wisdom.