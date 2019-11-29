Controversial Nollywood actress and ex-wife to Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh, has posted a video online, slamming celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko for still claiming that her passport was seized by the police in Dubai.

Celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus posted a quote on her wall, calling it “news tips” and this was what she wrote “If you are in Dubai and they are still holding your passport please don’t oversleep and forget that the court hearing is this morning. You need to collect it so that you can return to your country. But if you don’t collect it today, don’t worry, you will get it next week. Good morning wicked people of this peaceful world. Have a great day. Tag anyone here I will block you. I didn’t call anyone and this is not a shade.”

Although she didn’t mention any names in her news tips but Tonto Dikeh obviously didn’t see it that way, as she responded by posting a video, wondering why people still read Stella’s blog and claiming that she Tonto will always be a step ahead of her because Stella’s wishes for her, will always fail.

“So I heard that this bitter old disabled woman is still coming for me, said that they have my passport in Dubai, really? That they have my passport, my international passport in Dubai, that the police have my passport in Dubai.

I don’t understand why people actually still read that blog. Is it your wish for me to lose this, girl? Then you don’t know my name. My name will always remain King Tonto,” Tonto Dikeh said.

Vanguard News