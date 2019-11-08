You are enemy of Rivers people for playing politics with security, Wike accuses NBA

…Withdraws Rivers Govt support for Rivers NBA

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, dubbed the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, enemy of Rivers state people for allegedly playing politics with security in the state.

Wike, addressing Opening Session of the 2019/2020 Legal Year of the Rivers State Judiciary in Port Harcourt, also declared his administration’s withdrawal of support for Rivers branch of the NBA .

He declared that, “By descending into the arena of politics with irresponsible ultimatums, threats and utterances, the NBA in Rivers has crossed the redline and become part of the enemy of our people.”

“The NBA kept quiet when they closed down our courts in 2013, lost its voice and remained indifferent when the homes of judges were brazenly attacked in the dead of night by security agents.

“Again, it looked the other way and maintained conspiratorial silence when political thugs invaded the High Court premises in failed politically motivated bid to stop judges from sitting.

“In midst of these failures and acts of gross irresponsibility, Chairman of the Port Harcourt NBA had the temerity to issue ultimatums to the State Government, threatening boycott of courts on account of an unfortunate kidnap that affected a member.

“Security of lives and property is one issue nobody can accused us of neglecting. In the last four and half years, no State Government has spent as much resources and efforts to support the federal controlled security agencies to fight crime and criminality as this state.”

He then declared, “We have withdrawn all our support and patronage for the NBA in Rivers State, including the promise to support the hosting of the 2020 National Conference of the NBA in Port Harcourt.”

The Governor said the State Government is as much concerned as the NBA in Rivers on plight of her kidnapped member, adding that security agencies are working to resolve the problem.

He scored Rivers State Judiciary low on dispensing with the cases before them. urging them to reciprocate the investments by the state on the judiciary by stepping up performance.

