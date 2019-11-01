Yobe SEMA boss refutes ‘sale of relief items’ allegation

By Bala Ajiya, Damaturu

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency SEMA has refuted the claim that some of the food items distributed are found in open markets across neighbouring Borno state by custom officials.

In an interview with Vanguard in Damaturu Friday, The executive secretary of SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje said that the agency is doing all that is possible to tame corruption in the discharge of its duties.

According to him, whatever that is meant for the people is being distributed directly to the vulnerable in the society thereby reducing corruption and bring about accountability.

” All food items received by the Nigeria Customs Service is being communicated in writing to the state security service (SSS) , The Nigeria Army and the Emergency Management Agency in order to ensure a hitch-free distribution to beneficiaries across the state,” Goje said.

The establishment of the Buni Support Programme of the governor in Buni- Yadi town of Yobe state is one of the key measures taken by the agency to ensure that the rightful recipients are attended to in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Dr Goje opined that the agency operation of what he described as the Open Data Kits (ODK) made it easy to have easy access to beneficiaries by the staff of the agency to back household beneficiaries and to ensure a corrupt-free distribution of food items to vulnerable people across the state.

He explained that staff of the agency also assist in validating household beneficiaries for effective distribution of all the commodities sent to the agency and a tally is being issued to individuals to enable them benefit whatever distribution is carried out.

The Executive Secretary stressed SEMA had received a letter of commendation from the Nigeria Army for effective distribution while he directed for the arrest of any SEMA rice found in the open market.

