Yobe, Kogi APC Chairmen deny calling for Oshiomhole’s sack

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Yobe and Kogi states have denied reports alleging that the Forum of APC State Chairmen along with some members of the National Executive Committee NEC had called for the sack of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

They specifically dissociated themselves from reports linking them with the group of aggrieved chairmen and NEC members of the party who called on Oshiomhole to resign.

The group had in a press conference last Friday called on Oshiomhole to resign as national chairman of the party, blaming him for the current crisis the party.

In separate statements issued yesterday Adamu Achilare the chairman of APC in Yobe, his counterpart from Kogi, Abdullahi Bello denied being part of the group that met at Immaculate Hotel in Abuja after the APC NEC meeting to demand for Oshiomhole’s resignation

The Yobe chairman wondered why the group would include his name and forge his signature without his consent noting that he remained solidly behind the position of APC Northeast state chairmen in support of the party’s national chairman, adding that he has nothing against Oshiomhole that would warrant him to join the calls for him to resign.

“I must align myself with the position of North East APC chairmen. I did not attend any meeting with the other group and do not know why they decided to forge my signature. I have no reason to demand for the resignation of our party chairman because he has led the party very well with results so far” Achilare noted.

On his part, Abdullahi Bello who also distanced himself from the meeting and its resolutions said; “I, Abdullahi Bello, Chairman APC in Kogi state wholeheartedly disassociate myself from the list purportedly for the removal of HE Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of our great party, APC.

“I will not also hesitate to take any legal action against the masterminds of the purported list”

Chairman of the Forum of APC state chairmen, Hon Bukar Dalori had earlier issued a statement insisting that the forum never met to demand for Oshiomhole’s resignation.

Vanguard News