Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday, presented a 2020 budget proposal of N108 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The budget tagged: “Budget of Continuity and Consolidation,” represented an increase of N16.7 billion or 15.5 percent over the 2019 figure of N91.6 billion.

Buni said the budget comprised of N58 billion or 53. 5 percent recurrent expenditure and N50 billion or 46.5 percent capital expenditure.

The education sector got the highest allocation of N22.853 billion, works, transport, and energy got N16.078 billion, while health got N12.658 billion.

Others are Ministry of Land, Housing and Property Development N8.846 billion, Agriculture N4.645 billion and Water Resources N1.968 billion.

The governor said his administration had expended N259 million to resuscitate the Yobe Woven Sacks Factory, Yobe Flour, and Feed Mills and the Yobe Aluminium Company.

“Similarly, our administration has awarded a contract for construction of Damaturu Ultra-Modern Market at the cost of N2.8 billion,” Buni said.(NAN)

