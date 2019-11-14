Yabatech to graduate 8,411 …Rector solicits alumni’s support

By Adesina Wahab

The Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, is set to graduate 8,411 students at both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels during its forthcoming 33rd Convocation Ceremonies, the Rector, Engineer Obafemi Omokungbe, has said.The Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, is set to graduate 8,411 students at both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels during its forthcoming 33rd Convocation Ceremonies, the Rector, Engineer Obafemi Omokungbe, has said.

He stated this on Tuesday while addressing the press on activities lined up for the ceremonies.He stated this on Tuesday while addressing the press on activities lined up for the ceremonies.

As part of the ceremonies, a lecture entitled “ Ethical values, good governance and nation building” will be delivered by a judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Olubunmi Oyewole.As part of the ceremonies, a lecture entitled Ethicalvalues,goodgovernanceandnationbuilding will be delivered by a judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Olubunmi Oyewole.

Omokungbe, who listed some of the achievements so far recorded by his administration, also appealed to the alumni of the institution to come to the aid of the school.Omokungbe, who listed some of the achievements so far recorded by his administration, also appealed to the alumni of the institution to come to the aid of the school.

The Rector said the institution was ready to partner with alumni and other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to take the institution to higher level.The Rector said the institution was ready to partner with alumni and other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to take the institution to higher level.

He added that his administration embarked on the rehabilitation of student hostels, offices and sponsoring staff on training locally and internationally to make it compete favourably with its peers.He added that his administration embarked on the rehabilitation of student hostels, offices and sponsoring staff on training locally and internationally to make it compete favourably with its peers.

“As a result of our modest achievements and determination to reposition the College, we were able to win the Ford Foundation Project Grant in support of the establishment of the Yaba Art Museum.

The College was also selected as i-hub Centre by UNESCO-UNEVOC. The College is also one of the two institutions selected for TVET in Africa,” he said.AsaresultofourmodestachievementsanddeterminationtorepositiontheCollege,wewereabletowintheFordFoundationProjectGrantinsupportoftheestablishmentoftheYabaArtMuseum.TheCollegewasalsoselectedasi-hubCentrebyUNESCO-UNEVOC.TheCollegeisalsooneofthetwoinstitutionsselectedforTVETinAfrica, he said.

On what makes YABATECH graduates special, Omokungbe explained that it was mandatory for each

