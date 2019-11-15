Breaking News
Translate

Xenophobia: Burna Boy keeps mum as SA artistes protest against his inclusion in upcoming concerts

On 2:22 amIn Entertainmentby
Burna Boy, South Africa
Burna Boy

By Juliet Ebirim

Multiple award-winning Afrobeat hit maker, Burna Boy yesterday kept mum as some South African artistes under the aegis of Tshwane Collective wrote a petition to the country’s Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, kicking against his inclusion in two concerts scheduled for  November 23 and 24.

No more imposition in Ekiti PDP —Chairman(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Africans Unite concerts, a response to recent xenophobia in the country is organized by Play Network Africa, based in Nigeria, in partnership with Phambili Media SA and appears to enjoy the support of South Africa’s department of arts and culture.

The concerts expected to feature Burna Boy alongside artistes such as Kwesa and Jidenna. The first concert is scheduled to  hold at Hillcrest Quarry in Cape Town on 23 November, while the second concert  holds at Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.

The group, is said to be questioning the exclusion of local artists and Burna Boy’s invitation to perform at the concert, accusing the African Giant of inciting hatred against South Africa, in the wake of the xenophobic attacks.

“Whoever may have deemed that the country needs a PR exercise of this nature would have done so largely as a result of the callous, misleading and unwarranted incitement by this very artist. Not only did he spread falsehoods through his extensive platform, he literally incited violence and hate. He further promised to inflict his own violence on locals before giving your government an ultimatum which you seem to have received and succumbed to”, the group reportedly  said in the letter to Nathi Mthethwa, minister of art and culture.

Xenophobia: I was shocked over attacks on Nigerians -Buhari(Opens in a new browser tab)

Meanwhile, E-Daily check yesterday, revealed that  the ‘Ye’ crooner has not reacted to the protest against him on any of his social media platforms.  On his Instagram page,  he only  made a post  announcing the two concerts to his fans, and his resolve to  contribute a portion of the proceeds from the concert to the victims of xenophobic attacks.

“I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. Africans unite, it’s bigger than all of us,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.