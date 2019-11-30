Breaking News
Translate

WWII bomb defused at Berlin’s Schoenefeld airport

On 12:01 pmIn Newsby

WWII, Bomb, Airport

An unexploded World War II bomb that was found at Berlin’s Schoenefeld airport on Friday has been successfully defused.

There were no complications during the operation in the early hours of Saturday, a police spokesman said.

There were also no effects on the airport’s flight schedule on Saturday, said airport spokesman Daniel Tolksdorf.

ALSO READ:FRSC: Officer killed, other injured on Lokoja-Okene highway

“Everything is going according to plan. “The place where the bomb was found is quite far from the terminal,” he said.

Air traffic was interrupted for about an hour at the airport on Friday after the bomb was found at 12:20 pm (1120 GMT).

Six incoming aircraft were diverted to Tegel, Berlin’s other main airport, during the interruption. Six take-offs were also delayed by about an hour.

ALSO READ: Mane plays down Liverpool fatigue fears: ‘It is all in the head’

The bomb was discovered during repair work on a taxiway, a spokesman said.

Asphalt surfaces are being laid on Taxiway G, which runs parallel to the runway between the terminals and the take-off and landing strip.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!