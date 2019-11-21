Women-led businesses emerge winners at 2019 Africa Demo Day

3 women-led businesses – a fashion company, an Ed-Tech start-up, and an AI-solution based education platform has emerged winners of the 2019 ‘She Leads Africa Demo Day’ organized by She Leads Africa, a community that helps young African women achieved their professional dreams.

The Demo Day which took place in Lagos was streamed LIVE on social media and marked the closing ceremony of the 3 months She Leads Africa Accelerator entrepreneurship development program, where five of the top companies were able to pitch their businesses in the presence of esteemed business leaders to win cash prizes.

READ ALSO:

The program which was supported by the Work in Progress! Alliance (VC4Africa and Oxfam), worked with 16 entrepreneurs who were mentored by industry experts and their business coaches on topics relating to entrepreneurship, branding, finance, etc during the 3 months Accelerator boot camp.

The first-place winner of N2 million was won by Nufaesah, a fashion company founded by Nafisah Oseni Wahab. Nufaesah provides workwear for the urban Muslim woman, to help them keep within the Islamic guidelines of dressing, yet look fashionable. Her products include pants, dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, shirts/blouses, jackets/blazers, scarves, and turbans.

Simbi Interactives, an initiative of Oyindamola Adesina, emerged the second-place winner of N1 million. Oyindamola choose to solve the problem of poor education in Africa through her AI-powered product – Simbibot.

While the third-place winner of N500, 000 went to EduPoint, created by Lilian Uka. Edupoint is an innovative online platform that connects students with verified local teachers who deliver one-on-one lessons in any subject, skill or exam.

However, the other two companies that pitch their businesses to the judges, business stakeholders and viewers around the world were Oncopadi, represented by Adaora Momodu, and Street waste company represented by Omoh Alokwe.

The judges who also presented cheques to the winners were Damilola Teidi, Director of Incubation at Co-creation Hub; Wonuola Okoye, Founder of Big Startup Co; Dayo Koleowo, Partner at Microtraction and Bode Abifarin, COO at Flutterwave.

Preparation for next year has kicked off as organiser of the program has indicated that applications for the 2020 SLA Accelerator program will open soon, advising interested entrepreneurs to sign up at – http://bit.ly/2020accelerator to get notified.

She Leads Africa is a community that helps young African women achieves their professional dreams and Individuals interested in learning more about these opportunities can join the She Leads Africa community.

VANGUARD