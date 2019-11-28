Women empowerment, most potent tool for national devt — Sanwo-Olu

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has identified the empowerment of women as the most potent tool for the development of any nation.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke in Lagos at the graduation of 50 women and girls from a two-month vocational training organised by Inner Wheel District 911 Nigeria, said empowering women translates directly into national development.

Speaking at the ceremony which also witnessed the distribution of start-up kits including mini industrial ovens, sewing machines, hair dryers and professional make-up tools to the graduands, Sanwo-Olu said: “When you empower women, you have empowered the nation. As a matter of fact, there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women. It is also a fact that government cannot do this alone. Hence I profoundly commend Inner Wheel District 911, Nigeria, for coming up with this sort of initiative. This gesture is a demonstration of the essence of International Inner Wheel, which is to impact lives and eradicate poverty.”

Urging other humanitarian organisations to emulate the group to ensure more women are empowered to live fulfilled lives, she said the government of her husband, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, was committed to empowering women and girls, as well as all other residents of the state.

While fielding questions from WO, Chairman, Inner Wheel District 911 Nigeria, Adejumoke Anike Odulaja, disclosed that the empowerment kits which gulped about three million naira was made possible by members of the organization, friends and corporate organisations.

Odulaja, who expressed confidence that the investment on the beneficiaries will not be abused, said: “Everything we are giving out here today is branded with our logo. Also, we will do follow-ups to make sure they are doing the right thing. Personally, if I see anyone doing well among them, I will empower her further. I am an ardent believer in the assertion that if people around you are poor, then you are also poor no matter how much wealth you possess.”

Vanguard