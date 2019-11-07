Breaking News
Women are 100% better in performance when given a chance ― Emir Sanusi

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has called on the federal government of Nigeria on the need to involve more women in decision making in the country.

He made this at the Ajesola Solarin Majekodunmi Foundation, ASMAF, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos.

According to him, “Women are 100 per cent better in performance when given a chance. “Women are instrumental to my success when I was the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

