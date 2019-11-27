Woman who called 911 to report dead body charged with her murder

A Florida woman frantically called 911 to report a dead body lying in her driveway over the weekend and was later charged for allegedly gunning down the 21-year-old victim and trying to cover up the crime.

Yvonne Serrano, 51, insisted in the call Saturday around 6 a.m. that she didn’t know the victim and had no idea what the person was doing in her Coral Springs driveway, local outlets reported.

“I just walked out and there is a car in my driveway with a dead body,” she told the 911 dispatcher, according to a recording of call obtained by NBC6 on Monday.

“There’s blood she’s been here for a while,” Serrano added. “She’s bleeding everywhere.”

Hours later, police arrested Serrano and charged her with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly killing Daniela Tabares Maya.

Police found the younger woman partially inside an SUV in Serrano’s driveway, with her foot still inside the vehicle, dead of a single gunshot wound to her forehead.

The pair had gone out Saturday night to Coconut Creek gastropub World of Beer with friends from their gym, Training for Warriors, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Both women could be seen laughing, chatting and drinking on surveillance footage from inside the bar at about 1:25 a.m., police said. The video shows them leaving together.

A friend of Tabares Maya told police she got a text message from her at 1:25 a.m. saying: “I’m taking Yvonne home.”

Serrano later admitted she did know Tabares Maya, but told police she “blacked out” at the bar and only remembered waking up in her own bed.

At police headquarters, she said she woke up in the car next to the body, cops said. Before calling 911, Serrano deleted footage from her Ring door camera and washed her clothes, cops said.

Serrano was ordered held without bond on Monday. Friends of Tabares Maya, who was originally from Columbia, described her as sweet and caring with a passion for fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle.

“Everybody here loved Daniela. She was just an absolutely amazing person and an inspiration to all of us,” a personal trainer at the gym, Rick Davies, told CBS Miami.

A Gofundme has been set up by gym members to help Tabares Maya’s mother with funeral costs.

