Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Woman locked up for 2 years by brother in Kaduna regains freedom

On 8:56 pmIn Newsby

Woman locked up for 2 years by brother in Kaduna regains freedom

A Kaduna based NGO, Arida Relief Foundation and a team of policeman have secured the release of a woman, Hassana Sale, who was locked up in a dark room at their family residence for two years, to prevent her access to her estranged husband.

The mother of four was found in a “terrible state” locked up in the room by the NGO and police on Monday in Rigasa area of Kaduna.

According to the founder of the NGO, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, the victim, Hassana Sale, was deprived of her freedom by her elder brother, one Malam Lawal Sale over her intention to go back to her matrimonial home.

READ ALSO: Security: Oyo govt approves N178.7 million for procurement of Radio Communication Equipment

Salisu explained that woman became depressed when she was divorced by her husband, but due to the love for the children, visited them daily.

“She visits the children on daily basis, so the elder brother and the some of her relatives decided to lock her up in a dark room for two years so that she will not go back to her ex-husband,” she told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“We have taken her to the hopital and when she becomes stable, she would be handed over to the state Ministry of Human Service and Social Development to pursue the matter.”

NAN reports the elder brother has already been arrested by the police.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.