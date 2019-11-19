Woman leader burnt to death by thugs in Kogi

Mrs Acheju Abuh, the woman leader of Wada/Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, Kogi State has been reportedly burnt alive in her home by suspected political thugs.

Report has it that the thugs who were shooting indiscriminately arrived at Abuh’s house around 2.00 p.m. and surrounded the house, blocking every exit and escape route from outside.

“The bloodthirsty thugs waited, shooting and watching with relish while Mrs Abuh cried from inside the inferno until her voice died out,” the report said.

An eyewitness stated that the thugs poured petrol on the building before setting it ablaze, while terrified villagers watched from afar.

Mrs Abuh’s attempt to escape proved abortive as her house was metal-burglary proof.

Confirming the report, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan described the incident as “callous and marked a return to barbaric nature where life has become brutish,” PDP chief spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan,

