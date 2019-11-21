Woman googled ‘I’m going to kill tonight for fun’ before murdering lover

A teenager who choked a man to death after meeting him on dating app Plenty of Fish had Googled ways to ‘kill and get away with it’, a court heard.

Jamie Lee Dolheguy, now 20, invited Maulin Rathod, 24, to her address in Victoria, Melbourne, in July 2018 after a brief text exchange.

While the pair were in bed, she then choked him with her hands, before wrapping a USB cable around his neck and strangling him to death, the Supreme Court of Victoria heard.

She then called emergency serves, telling police: ‘I think I’ve killed someone. I didn’t want to, but I did it.’

The court heard she also told officers: ‘It feels so good. I don’t want to be a killer.’

Dolheguy was neglected as a child and had been cared for by the state from the age of 10, the court was told.

She had only been allowed to live on her own for the first time four months before after her Department of Human Services carers deemed it was safe to do so.

Previously, she had two full-time carers from the age of 14, until the age of 18, the court heard.

On the night she saw Mr Rathod, she had contacted a support worker to tell them she had forgotten her medication.

She wrote in one message: ‘I feel really sick with bad temptations’, the court was told.

Dolheguy and Mr Rathod had only spoken briefly on Plenty of Fish, in which she said she had ‘extreme fetishes’, including ‘bondage and discipline’ and being ‘gang-raped against her will’.

In the hours before her victim arrived, prosecutor Patrick Bourke told the court Dolheguy prepared to carry out murder.

She Googled the phrases: ‘I’m going to kill someone tonight for fun’, and clicked a link entitled: ’10 Steps For Committing A Murder And Get Away With It’.

Mr Bourke also alleged that she searched for: ‘I’m going to kill someone tonight help’ and ‘I will kill someone tonight, I want to commit murder.’

When Mr Rathod arrived, Dolheguy was dressed in cosplay and the pair chatted in her bedroom, the court heard.

She later told police she warned Mr Rathod she had ‘psychopathic tendencies’ and ‘wasn’t safe’, but said the pair discussed ‘choke play’ before choosing a signal for if he became uncomfortable.

The court heard she told officers she had choked him, before wrapping a cord around his neck so that ‘he wouldn’t wake up’.

Paramedics managed to resuscitate Mr Rathod and he was taken to hospital but died the following day. Mr Bourke said Dolheguy later told detectives she had ‘intended to kill him’, telling the court: ”It was her desire … she acted on her desire to kill him.’

Sharon Lacy, defending Dolheguy, agreed that her client had killed Mr Rathod but stated that it was unintentional, telling the court she was a ‘very damaged person’.

She said the defendant had told police her mental health had been ‘like a warzone’ and she had hoped her victim would ‘run away and call the police’.

Ms Lacy said: ‘Ms Dolheguy was so damaged, and her mind was in such chaos that you couldn’t be satisfied she had murderous intent.’ The trial continues. (Metro)

