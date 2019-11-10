Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa: Hosts extend unbeaten run with derby win

Wolves took the West Midlands bragging rights as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League, extending their unbeaten run to seven top-flight games.

It was a terrible first half for Aston Villa, who were forced into two substitutions due to injury. The first was inside seven minutes as Jed Steer was taken off, before Ruben Neves’ (41) fine finish deservedly put Wolves ahead.

Matt Targett then picked up an eye injury in added time and was unable to continue as two of Dean Smith’s three changes were used before the break.

Villa performed better in the second half but just as they were getting on top, Raul Jimenez (84) swept home to double Wolves’ lead, scoring in a third successive game in all competitions. It was a nervy finish for the hosts too as goal-line technology awarded Trezeguet a 92nd-minute goal, but Villa could not complete the comeback.

The win sees Wolves extend their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games – the first time they have done so in England’s top flight since 1974 – and sends them into eighth on 16 points. Aston Villa remain in 17th and have now lost their last three league games.

Source: Sky Sports

