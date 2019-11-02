Wizkid, Beyonce make ‘Brown Skin Girls’ video

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid and American singer, Beyoncé Knowles, has called on people to appear on ‘The Lion King ‘ the gift video

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and the American singer, Beyonce have commenced shooting the music video for fans favourite song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

According to a British tabloid, the 38 years old American singer has called on black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders and ages to come tell their stories.

The video is presently being shot in a number of locations across London with some of it being shot in Catford and Thamesmead, respectively.

The video would be directed by a Nigerian, Jenn Nkiru who was Born in Peckham, England.

Nkiru had also worked with Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z on their smash hit single, ‘Apesh*t’ in 2018.

Another incredible video shot at the Louvre was also directed by Nkiru.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Africa/American tracks on Beyonce’s album, ‘The Lion King’, featured Wizkid, Burna Boy, Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, among others.

