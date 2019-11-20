With dissenting Judgment in his favour, Uzodinma heads to Supreme Court 

Hope UzodinmaTHE Imo State Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal in Abuja had two Judgements as regards that appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

While the majority judgment ruled against Senator Uzodinma returning Emeka Ihedioha as governor, the Minority judgment read by Justice Frederick Oghwo which was the dissenting voice, declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the authentic winner of the March 9 governorship election.

The Judgment also ordered the INEC and Ihedioha to pay Senator Uzodinma N1million damage.

However, the 5-man Appeal Court Justices led by Justice Mrs Omoleye had in the judge dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidates of the AA, Uche Nwosu and Ifeanyi Ararume APGA and Uzodinma, saying it lacks merit.

While the majority judgment comprising four of the Justices affirmed the judgment of the lower tribunal which declared Ihedioha winner, one of the Justices disagreed with his colleagues declaring Uzodinma as the winner of the election.

With the dissenting judgment, Senator Uzodinma through his counsel, Chief Enyinnaya Onuegbu, expressed optimism that the highest court in the land will give Uzodinma justice.

“We are grateful to our Appeal Court Justices for finding time to look into our Appeal. And most importantly the dissenting voice, which declared Senator Uzodinma winner of the election and awarded the sum of N1million to him to be paid by the INEC and Ihedioha.

“We are going to the highest court in the land and we believe that Senator Uzodinma will get justice.

