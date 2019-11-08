WIMBIZ charges women to harness their potentials

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian women have been charged to harness their potentials in whatever capacity they find themselves, especially in leadership and management positions thereby leaving a positive legacy for their future generation.

The charge was given at the 2 days Annual Conference of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, in Lagos.

In a keynote address, First lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi urged women to be relentless in ensuring that they take their rightful positions in the country.

The chairperson of the occasion, Hon. Justice Rose Ukeje, OFR, former Chief Justice, Federal High Court of Nigeria, in her opening address disclosed that women are instrumental to the success of any country if they are well managed.

According to her, women are nation builders and their impact cannot be overemphasized. Hence, the need to ensure more involvement of women in leadership and management positions in the country.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the chairperson, WIMBIZ, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi disclosed that women are catalysts that elevate the status and influence, other women, to become nation builders adding that leaving a positive legacy for a future generation will make women attain their leadership positions in business, management, and public service.

Speaking on the theme, “Shaping the Future: Strategizing to Win”, she said, it is a way to point to the inherent ability that is latent within human beings yo make something of her or his future.”We all have the capacity to be proactive in shaping the outcome of our lives”, she said.

vanguard