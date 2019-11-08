Why we ordered immediate suspension of payment in NIPOST – Pantami

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Minister of Communications and digital Economy Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami says he directed the Post Master General of Nigerian Postal Services to with immediate effect, suspend all existing cash payment plans within its establishments nationwide to avoid corruption.

He said the action was in line with the anti-corruption agenda of Federal government and the mandate of the ministry.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the Minister, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman the directive was in response to information available to the minister that some unscrupulous elements, have been taking undue advantage of the cash payment system under the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), to engage in corrupt practices.

He therefore directed the Post Master General to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately.

The minister also advised the general public and all customers of NIPOST to insist on Point of Sales (PoS) or bank teller transactions, when conducting business with NIPOST.

The statement reads in part: It has come to the attention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) that some unscrupulous elements, have been taking undue advantage of the cash payment system under the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), to engage in corrupt practices.

“In line with the anti corruption Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Minister hereby directs the Post Master General, to with immediate effect, suspend all existing cash payment plans within its establishments nationwide.

The Post Master General, is to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately.

The general public and all customers of NIPOST, are hereby encouraged to insist on Point of Sales (PoS) or bank teller transactions, when conducting business with NIPOST. This directive is a temporary measure in the interim to tackle corruption, as we are currently working on fully automating the systems as a permanent solution to the challenge.

Similarly, the minister also directed the Post Master General, to immediately implement strategies that will bring an end to unnecessary delays, in its service delivery to customers.

“The current trend of delays in postal services will not be condoned by the office of the Honourable Minister under whose purview, the supervision of NIPOST falls.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy are committed to protecting the rights of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any acts of corruption under its watch,” he added.

