Why we delisted Gov. Ihedioha from best performing governors – ALGOVC

By Chris Ochayi

For dissolution of democratically elected Local Government Chairmen, the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC, has delisted the name of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State from its list of best performing governors’ award.

National Chairman of ALGOVC, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, who disclosed this in Abuja at a media briefing to unveil the activities of this year’s episode in the series of the awards, said the association would not accord any governor that sacked democratically elected Local Government executives with such recognition.

Onuchukwu, who is also the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said a Committee set up to evaluation the performance of State Governors in all the states and shortlist Governor Emeka Ihedioha as of the governors that merit the award but his name was dropped due to action he took upon resumption of office in the state.

On the criteria for the awards, he said, “Let me let into what we mean by the award to the governors. Few months ago, we set up a committee made up of academia, professors, who went round the 36 states of the federation to look at performances of some of our governors, government officials and that is how we came up with these awardees.

“They came up with few names, but we set up at our national level to look at the names they came up with. And one of the names they listed was Emeka Ihedioha, the Governor of Imo State. but after due consultations, he name was completely dropped because he is one of those who are the enemies of the local people.

“He was one of the persons that immediately they voted them into the office as Governors, they dissolved the constitutionally elected authorities. “

On the workshop, he said, “Basically, the topic of the workshop, you know we are grassroots people, e cantered around security and grassroots people. So the theme of the workshop the workshop is “Effective Local Government administration as panacea to insecurity in Nigeria.

“We are here for just simple reason. you will recall that this time last year, we invited you for this kind of this interactive session. This is the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC,. Our annual conference is coming up on November 6, 20019 in Sheraton Hotel, Abuja..

“So, basically, all the Vice chairmen in the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria will converge in Abuja to discus on some national issues, discuss ourselves, and discuss our welfare across the local government Areas in Nigeria.

He said the Service Chiefs and other notable security exerts would participate at the workshop, which according to him, the end result will go a long way in addressing the security challenges currently confronting the nation.

“Also, later on the same day, we will have a dinner and award where some prominent and distinguished Nigerians would be given some awards. Some governors would be part of the awardees, some senators will also be part of those who will receive the awards and some captains of industry will be part of those who will receive the awards.”

Vanguard