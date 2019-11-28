Why we are empowering women to be in charge — George

Prepares to empower women in Abuja Nov 28

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A nonprofit making organization, Women for Peace and Unity Growth Initiative, WPUGI, Wednesday, explained mission on economically empowering women to be in charge.

The Convener, WPUGI, Yemisi George, made the explanation in a chat with Vanguard, while emphasizing on the need to scale up economic empowerment for women, which the organization on Thursday, November 28, 2019, will empower women in a suburb called Dakin-Biu in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, as it marks its maiden anniversary.

According to George, the empowerment will be a continuous activity that would positively impact women and their families in order to be self-reliant and productive by effectively play their role as wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters in their communities.

She added that the organization has chapters in the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, disclosed that they will soon sponsor a bill that will couple entrepreneurship and peace for women, hence giving them a sense of belonging and becoming productive.

She said: “I grew up wanting to help indigent women because of their vulnerability to different kinds of abuse since they practically depend on their husbands to provide for them even when he is also financially handicapped. There is a feminization of poverty in Nigeria and the face of women is usually the face of poverty.

“When women are empowered they are in charge. We are not only giving them fish but empowering them to fish. We are giving them tools of their trade such as grinding machines, foodstuffs, coolers, and others. This leads to sustainable existence for these women and indeed their families.

“The pilot program of the #HelpWomenWin is in Dakin-Biu, Jabi, in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Abuja. It is a semi-urban community that is a potpourri of the many ethnic groups in Nigeria and demographics of both sex and a real-life community that needs the kind of help that WPUGI can provide.

“By next year we wish to extend this programme to other communities within the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and subsequently to other states of Nigeria. These women are neglected and little is done for them. WPUGI is here to contribute her widow’s mite to their well being and empowerment.”

On sustaining the empowerment she said, “Our plan is to intimate development partners with our modest success in Dakin-Biu with a view to eliciting their support for the other projects under the canopy of #HelpWomenWin.

“We are able to form the women into clusters depending on their entrepreneur capabilities. Such clusters would be able to form themselves into cooperative society that could eventually attract soft loans from Bank of Industry, Agricultural Bank, besides #HelpWomenWin is not a one-off event it is a process where we do monitoring and evaluation of the progress of the women with specific signposts that determine their level of success or otherwise.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the maiden anniversary of the organization, she (George) said most girls have been saved from becoming a nuisance in society.

“Success story is that some of the daughters of the women we have empowered have come under our wings for counseling because their mothers are scared for their future we have also taken on some of this girls and taught them dressmaking, beading, etc.

“These girls instead of roaming the street and probably becoming sex workers at very early ages can now use their skills to earn some extra income for the family. Many of the women after encountering and the #HelpWomenWin project have begun a journey of self-discovering that has made them realise the immense capacity within them, this has made them have multiple sources of income to the admiration of their indolent peers.”

