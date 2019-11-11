Why ‘The Monologue Empire’ will be Nigeria’s most influential acting brand

Who else wants to play under the plantain leaves? Have a feel of natural breeze, the melodious sounds of birds, and the serenity of the environment without fears of the unknown?

Everything in this world is a story. In that story, there’s a message and The Monologue Empire (TME) is here to deliver that message.

“The Monologue Empire” is a community of talented Nigerian actors fighting for the greater good of humanity through their arts.

It is a performing art empire, a voice for the voiceless that seeks to heal many broken souls in the world through monologue, tackle social menace such as rape, child abuse, homelessness, Cyberbullying, domestic violence, drug abuse, hunger, gender discrimination, political misconducts, and as well connect good actors with top movie directors in the country.

By connecting the actors with directors and producers, the director instead of gathering people for auditions and ending up not getting the desired actor or perfect actor for the role as he had imagined, only needs to visit The Monologue Empire’s media platforms right from his bedroom and scout for the perfect actor.

The contents of “The Monologue Empire” performances are mostly gotten from real-life experiences, such as the Onitsha fire outbreak that burnt countless shops, the Balogun market fire in Lagos. How will these people survive the loss and pain?

The case of suicide? Police brutality, talk about extortions? murder? (why do people even murder?).

The untold truths that people do not want to hear are spoken loudly, well established at The Monologue Empire.

The Empire drops contents every Fridays of the week on its YouTube channel, and other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

You can be a part of this great Empire, let’s change the world, let’s join hands and build the future, just send a mail to Themonologueempire@gmail.com

”The expressions of thy thoughts are in your dialogue and countenance”

Vanguard Nigeria News