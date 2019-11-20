Why Lagos is experiencing chaotic traffic situation – Omotoso

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Gbenga Omotoso, said on Wednesday the ongoing road repairs has worsened the traffic situation in the state.

The commissioner said in a statement that since the commencement of the massive road repairs under “Operation 116” across the state, the traffic situation has been hectic.

He said the government is aware of the difficulties commuters and motorists had been experiencing, adding that “relevant agencies” had been directed to review the traffic control and regulation policies so as to find a long-lasting solution to the gridlocks.

According to him, the daily influx of people from other parts of Nigeria contributes to the chaotic traffic situation in Lagos.

He said: “The administration sympathises with residents on the inconvenience being suffered daily.

“In fulfillment of its commitment to making the roads motorable immediately the rains subside, resources and equipment have been deployed to fix degenerated roads. The discomfort will be short-lived.

“The daily influx of people from other parts of the country into Lagos has contributed to the big human and vehicular pressure on the roads.

“Government will surely surmount the challenges with technology and enforcement of traffic rules.

“Government appreciates the perseverance of Lagosians and pledges its commitment to pooling all its resources together to achieve a permanent solution to the problem posed by the rehabilitation of bad roads.

“The administration will ensure that the majority of the roads become smooth and motorable before the Yuletide.”

