Why IOCs are not investing in Nigeria’s gas – Stakeholders

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian Gas Master Plan may not come to accomplishment as major investors, International Oil Companies, IOCs, remain mute over investment in gas.

The Gas Master Plan, approved on February 13 2008, is part of the nation’s resolve to become a major international player in the international gas market as well as to lay a solid framework for gas infrastructure expansion within the domestic market.

However, making a presentation at the ongoing 37th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, Annual International Conference and Exhibition, in Lagos, titled: ‘Gas Monetisation in Nigeria; Current Challenges and future outlook’ the Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, SNG, Ed Ubong, stated that though the company took Final Investment Decision, FID, in Assa North earlier in the year, but the challenge is how to get other upstream players to invest.

“We committed to bring close to 600mscfd of gas to the surface, but the challenge lies on how to convince the upstream players to spend billions of dollars and get the gas to the surface. Smaller players in the industry with less risk are willing to take it from the surface'” he said.

“Projects such as the ongoing double looping of the ELPS line, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (the AKK) as well as the OB3 pipeline all seek to bridge the existing gas infrastructure gap and are very commendable, however we need more investments across the Upstream, Mid -Stream and Downstream;

“Gas is both a fuel for today and, more importantly, a fuel for the future. This makes Nigeria well placed to become a central player in the present and future global energy security dialogue. However, this position is dependent on our ability to, through adequate investment, unlock and monetize our gas resources.

“We can harness the economic impacts of our gas resources to aid the transformation of our economy into a modern, service-driven economy.”

He noted that there is a need for a holistic review of power tariffs to ensure value is derived for all stakeholders- the customer, power generators and gas producers.

While commenting on unpaid gas invoices, the Chief Executive Officer, Hydrocarbon Advisor, Hakeem Adedeji, reiterated that, “The supply of gas for the end-use is around 20 to 30 per cent, to the private sectors and industries, and the balance of 80 percent is to the power sector.

“The power sector is largely run by the federal government, what implies is, whatever the problems you have witnessed in the sector is in the past five to ten years, the rate at which you collect the end product that is power has to be right.

“If that process is not right, it is either you will not pay on time to the people who are supplying the gas to you, the power generators who have to rely on another party will not also collect their money on time or, for example, if an investor put down 100mmscfd of gas capacity on ground since the buyer had requested for it.

“If he builds that capacity, he is putting equity. If you do not take the whole gas, he will never be able to get is money, coupled with the fact that he is not getting the right tariffs, this is where the trouble lies.

“With this development, whether you like it or not, the IOCs will not put money in a project that does not pay, not to talk of the private investors who have struggled to put up 100 million or 200 million.”

Nigeria lacks mechanism for gas investment projects

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Total Exploration and Production, Mike Sangster, who was represented by the Executive Director, Port Harcourt District, Victor Bandele said: “Total shares the concern and commitment of the global community on global warming, which is why Total came up with a strategy to vigorously expand its presence in the gas sub-sector.

“We believe that natural gas is a growing market of both now and the future. We also already know that natural gas is twice as clean as coal for generating power –so we’re going after it for both environmental and business reasons.

“We are aware that challenges remain in the areas of infrastructure; legal and regulatory framework; commercial framework (pricing policy) via the National Domestic Gas Supply and Pricing Regulations of 2008 vis-à-vis the new National Gas Policy approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2017.

“There is also the question of funding mechanisms for the sector because, as we all know, investments in PSC oil projects are recovered from oil but no mechanism is currently agreed for cost recovery or profit sharing for investments in gas projects.

“With the calibre of speakers and panellists lined up for today’s Management Session, I have no doubt that the discussions will be robust, rigorous and engaging. I believe that the discussions will also address some of the well-known challenges to gas monetization in Nigeria and urgency of the need for a harmonised strategy.”

