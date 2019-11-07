Esther Onyegbula

A 27-year-old man, Adam Kunle, who is currently being investigated by the Ogun State Police Command for raping a woman said on Thursday he raped the victim because she refused to date him at Makogi area of Ibafo, Ogun State.

Kunle, who confessed to the crime, said: “I have been making advances to the victim for quite some time. Unfortunately, she has been rejecting my offer. So on that day, when the opportunity came, I took advantage of the lady since she was the only person at home on that day, so I had my way with her. While she was sleeping in her room at about 12:30 in the afternoon, I sneaked into her room and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish because we live in the same vicinity.”

It was gathered that after the victim reported the incident at Ibafo Police Station, the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Ibafo Police Station, SP Akindele Andrew, quickly led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested on Monday.

Confirming the arrest, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime during interrogation.

She said: “The accused claimed he has been making advances to the victim for quite some time and the victim has been rejecting his offer. He said that he took advantage of the lady been the only person at home on that day to have his way on her.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention and report.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

