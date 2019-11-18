Why I can’t speak on Adoke’s arrest in Dubai by INTERPOL — AGF Malami

Soni Daniel, Abuja

As the information on the arrest of the former Justice Minister, Mohammed Adoke, hits the media, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has declined comment on the development, saying that he had not been informed officially by the Dubai or Interpol on the matter.

“I can’t speak speculatively,” Malami said when press for confirmation of the development, according to a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Jubrilu Gwandu, made available to Vanguard on Monday.

“My office as the Attorney General Federation and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in receipt of any formal communication regarding the alleged arrest in line with international conventions, processes and procedures relating to such matter.

“Until such formal communication is received the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will not comment speculatively in one way or the other over the matter,” Malami said.

