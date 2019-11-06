Why I built a home for childless widow — Nru Ward Councillor

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Councillor representing Nru Ward in Nsukka Local Government Legislative Council, Enugu State, Evaristus Asadu, has revealed that he was touched by the poor condition of life of a childless octogenarian, Veronica Ezea, which made him to build a home for her.

Asadu, who said he has not met the widow before, disclosed that he got to know about her condition when he went to condole with one of his constituents who lost a brother, adding that some women broke the news of her collapsed wall to his hearing.

Asadu, who spoke to South East Voice, at his country home, Nru, weekend, also said “ I heard of how God saved a childless widow who the wall of her house fell outside while she was sleeping in the room at night. The women who broke the news to my hearing did not know me before then. They narrated how she lost her husband during the Biafra war and that she has been childless since then because she did not re-marry.

“I was touched by her poor condition and also by the good things they said about her. Then, on my way home, I decided to pay her a visit to see things for myself. My original intention was to rebuild the part of the wall that collapsed but on getting there, I realised that the whole building was on the verge of total collapse. Even the room was leaking profusely. I saw how old roofing sheets and log of woods were used to cover some part of her building.

“ Then, I decided to build a new house for her. As I am talking to you now, I am a tenant. I moulded blocks with which to build my house in the village, but I used them to build a home for the widow because I did not want the remaining part of the building to collapse on her. I sacrificed my personal building project to give her comfort.

“After building it, I furnished it to the level I could and the woman has parked into the house,” he narrated.

The 33-year-old father of two, also revealed that he has been giving scholarships to indigent students even before he became a Councillor.

When South East Voice visited Mrs. Ezea, in her new home, she prayed for God’s blessing on the Councillor. She said that she has passed through hard times in her life, adding that her life has so far been sustained by God and charitable dispositions of people on her.

She revealed that she could have been dead if the wall had collapsed on her, adding that those who heard when it collapsed raced to her house, thinking that it collapsed on her.

