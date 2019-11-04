Why Bayelsa poll ‘ll be peaceful – Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

BAYELSA State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, weekend, expressed optimism that the November 16 governorship election in the state will be peaceful and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Candidate, Senator Douye Diri, will emerge tops.

Dickson spoke when he led prominent personalities within and outside the country to observe his valedictory state annual thanksgiving service where he thanked God for finding him worthy to be used as an instrument to engender peace, stability and appreciable development in the state.

Speaking on the election, he said: “The forthcoming elections will be free, fair and credible and our candidate, Senator Douye Diri will win the election. This is the only way we can continue the developmental path taken by me.

“It has been eight years that we started this and I thank God for using me as an instrument to serve the people of Bayelsa. It is a great honour. He used me to build this Ecumenical Centre.

“I want to thank you all, the men women and youths of this state who keyed into my policies and we pray that those who want to destroy this state do not get there,” he said.

Dickson, who emphasized the importance of thanksgiving urged the clergy and the people to sustain their prayers and support for the state.

Highlighting some of the achievements of his administration, the governor thanked God for giving him the wisdom to institute the State Annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration by law to give God His proper place.

According to him, “critical infrastructure such as roads, health facilities, the airport, educational facilities and public buildings including the Ecumenical centre are some of the lofty projects that have elevated the status of Yenagoa, the state capital.”

One of the highpoints of the event was the offering of special prayers by the clergymen led by Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

In his goodwill message, the General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, said the Dickson administration was the first to break the jinx of truncated administrations since the commencement of democratic governance in the state.

Pastor Zilly Aggrey noted that the election was not just about Bayelsa State but also about the future of the Ijaw nation.

The Clergy praised Dickson for laying a solid foundation for the worship of God and called on Bayelsans to vote for a leader that would continue with the path of development of the Dickson’s administration.

He commended the governor for championing the Ijaw cause and the recognition accorded Major Adaka Boro, the leader of the Ijaw struggle.

His words: “This is the first government that has broken the chain of unfinished administration. We should ensure we vote in someone who will continue with the legacies of the governor. “He is the one that has opened up the three senatorial roads and gave Kolokuma people the opportunity to have a senator and a speaker irrespective of their population. This election is not just about Bayelsa but the future of the Ijaw nation.”

In his sermon, the Archbishop of York, Church of England, Dr John Sentamu stressed the significance of thanksgiving and urged the people to show commitment to the service of God and humanity.

He also acknowledged the power of God in transforming lives and called on all to drawer closer to God in order to receive salvation.

Dignitaries at the event included one time Information Minister, Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas; PDP governorship flag-bearer, Senator Douye Diri; his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo; Speaker of the State Assembly, Monday Obolo-Bobou; Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kate Abiri; President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah; PDP governorship aspirants, state and national lawmakers.