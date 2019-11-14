Who is Israel Adesanya? 10 facts about the UFC’s latest sensation

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya, has made a huge impact in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) . The UFC sensation has gone from newbie to undisputed Middleweight Champion in less than two years.

Here are 10 facts you might not have known about the Nigerian-born Auckland resident:

Israel Adesanya was born in Lagos State, Nigeria on the 22nd of July, 1989 to Femi Adesanya, an Accountant, and Taiwo Adesanya a Nurse

He attended Chrisland School, Opebi where he enrolled for after school taekwondo lessons but was withdrawn by his mom after sustaining an injury.

Israel Adesanya moved out of Nigeria at age 11 with his family to Ghana, then relocated to Rotorua, New Zealand ten months after moving to Ghana.

The Last Stylebender experienced bullying in high school, and this experience influenced his decision to pursue martial arts.

At 18, Adesanya started kickboxing training after being inspired by the martial arts movie, Ong-Bak. He moved to China to fight for three years, returning back to Auckland, New Zealand at the age of 21.

Israel Adesanya signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) In December 2017, He made his debut at UFC 221, on the 11th of February, 2018. against Rob Wilkinson. A match he won courtesy of a second-round TKO, Winning the Performance of The Night bonus.

Israel Adesanya has an 18-0 mixed martial art record, with 14 victories coming by knockout. Six of those have been in the UFC.

As of October 2019, Israel Adesanya is ranked No 8 in the UFC, pound for pound.

Before he started the MMA, he was a professional boxer, making his debut in November 2014 against Australian champion, Daniel Ammann. Losing out via unanimous decision.

The Last Stylebender is a huge anime fan, with Death Note and Naruto among his favorites.

Vanguard News