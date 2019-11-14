Who is Israel Adesanya? 10 facts about the UFC’s latest sensation

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos
Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya, has made a huge impact in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) . The UFC sensation has gone from newbie to undisputed Middleweight Champion in less than two years.
Here are 10 facts you might not have known about the Nigerian-born Auckland resident:
- Israel Adesanya was born in Lagos State, Nigeria on the 22nd of July, 1989 to Femi Adesanya, an Accountant, and Taiwo Adesanya a Nurse
- He attended Chrisland School, Opebi where he enrolled for after school taekwondo lessons but was withdrawn by his mom after sustaining an injury.
- Israel Adesanya moved out of Nigeria at age 11 with his family to Ghana, then relocated to Rotorua, New Zealand ten months after moving to Ghana.
ALSO READ: UFC star Adesanya:”I want to take the football out and show Nigerians some gloves”
- The Last Stylebender experienced bullying in high school, and this experience influenced his decision to pursue martial arts.
- At 18, Adesanya started kickboxing training after being inspired by the martial arts movie, Ong-Bak. He moved to China to fight for three years, returning back to Auckland, New Zealand at the age of 21.
- Israel Adesanya signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) In December 2017, He made his debut at UFC 221, on the 11th of February, 2018. against Rob Wilkinson. A match he won courtesy of a second-round TKO, Winning the Performance of The Night bonus.
ALSO READ: UFC 243: Israel Adesanya flattens Robert Whittaker, becomes undispusted champion
- Israel Adesanya has an 18-0 mixed martial art record, with 14 victories coming by knockout. Six of those have been in the UFC.
- As of October 2019, Israel Adesanya is ranked No 8 in the UFC, pound for pound.
- Before he started the MMA, he was a professional boxer, making his debut in November 2014 against Australian champion, Daniel Ammann. Losing out via unanimous decision.
- The Last Stylebender is a huge anime fan, with Death Note and Naruto among his favorites.