When Otuaro danced for a woman

By EKANPOU ENEWARIDIDEKE

FOR Otuaro to be caught dancing it naturally becomes a canal for the spontaneous flow and overflow of applause. It, however, dramatically turns into a canal for the conveyance and flight of verbal contraband directed at him with deadly accuracy when the dancing is found to be at variance with reasons of governance, cultural obsession, cultural extravaganza, occasional spiritual ecstasy precipitated by divine visitation, and filiation by marriage with the woman for whose valued entertainment the dance is choreographically staged.

In one memorable moment of story-telling sessions in my village always recalled and revisited nostalgically, Timiebi Maika philosophises that when a mind journeys successfully into progressive decomposition, it often hallucinates in ululations and monopolises the secular space backgrounded and supported by a derogatory language deployed in the description of an epic dance staged appreciatingly for a caring woman. For such a mind it is perpetually held captive and becomes the home of descriptive derogatory monsters. Could this be the parallel of the terrifyingly worrisome journey today?

Otuaro is the deputy governor of Delta State, a revered Deacon in Christ Embassy, the passionate lover of any form of writings leavened or laced with marks of impersonality and deep thoughts at the point of production for consumption, particularly the genre Messrs Amafini Akemotubo and Custom Bulou intriguingly term poetry.

Pigeonholed over the years by keen observers as self-effacing, humble, loyal, meek, cultured, composed, resourceful, diligent, wordless in ideation and pragmatic in translation of ideas innovated, the world caught cold and felt nauseated, assaulted, stung and embarrassed by the discovery of how Otuaro was caught dancing for a woman. Is Otuaro who is always viewed evangelically and ecumenically as a ruminant capable of this so-called prolonged dance with a woman not bonded to him by marriage? This Otuaro for whom many have volunteered political engineering, political cartography and political canalization without the luxury of formal invitation and professional engagement?

The magnetizing mystery about a deputy governor which produces pleasing vibratory aroma/aura and endears him to the people evanesces when he is caught dancing questionably for a woman without being aware he has been caught – particularly a beautiful woman different from his own dear wife. To be caught dancing jubilantly for a woman, not backgrounded by thoughts of governance, evangelism and ecumenism, the ideals paraded by Otuaro over which people salivate to emulate now wear a disgusting sleeveless garment.

This is a self-contradictory dance that beclouds and befogs the radiant dignity once radiated everywhere by Otuaro. Would Governor Okowa swallow these contradictory radiations from Otuaro at a time many have already pledged to work for him pro bono in political engineering and political canalization for the creation of a clear distance not endangered by the silence of a telescope?

Is Okerenkoko aware of Otuaro’s dance for a woman at a questionable time and place? Could Otuaro, a consummate connoisseur of literary wine, a great footballer whose soccer genius is still being told nostalgically in Okerenkoko town, have ventured into a questionable dance for a woman at a time his blazing evangelical and ecumenical thoughts, activism and advocacy for peace in the Niger Delta have assumed brobdingnagian proportions no Lilliputian can ignore, even in pretended claims of non-knowledge of? Who on earth will forgive this epic fall of a deputy governor gripped inescapably by an overdose of matriarchal drugs administered in wrong routes when they should have taken intravenous routes unseen by wild storytellers and chronic gossips?

It was just yesterday I was told a great story while I was on my way to Akparemogbene to see my septuagenarian mother who is already on the voyage to the club of octogenarians. This story strikes me as a very important one because its moral pronounces Otuaro guilty on the one-count charge of being caught dancing for a woman. Penapena is the great daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Omula Adenike of Oporoza in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State. This great daughter was nursed and nurtured in Tebijor village into a formidable fisherwoman and trader. Raised painstakingly as a monotheist whose beauty carries a magnetic pull many men considered irresistible at that time, Penapena married Napoleon Otuaro and produced three children – Barrister Kingsley Burutu, Mr. Bullet-proof and Barrister Jerry.

Whatever the children of Penapena have become in the society, it is a product of, and a reflection of, the utility and the positive valence of her oral discourses on different aspects of society.

Her discourses are the navigator for the progression of Barrister Otuaro, his siblings and his dear wife Dr. Ebierin Otuaro in this world of paradoxes. Some people have always wondered how she has been able to inject such amazing profundities into her multi-faceted discourses without a formal education.

In a contextual journey of attempted descriptive exactitude built around Penapena and the Otuaros, Penapena becomes Socrates, Kingsley Burutu the Aristotle, Dr. Ebierin, Bullet-proof, Jerry and Penapena’s grandchildren the Plato of our time.

With this philosophical contextualization, Kingsley Burutu, Dr. Ebierin, Bullet-proof, Jerry and Penapena’s grandchildren have become the dispersal units of Penapena’s discourses just as it happened to Socrates, Aristotle and Plato when they laboured philosophically and had the results of their labour dispersed across the world through their products and the consumers of their products.

Where that village boy celebrates his storyteller mother, Otuaro celebrates his socratic mother, Penapena, whose philosophically built Socratic architecture would not yield to any seductive dance of collapse because the foundation is strong and the discourse-dispersal units numerous…

It was for this socratic woman, Mrs. Penapena Napoleon Otuaro that deputy governor Otuaro danced when she celebrated her 82-old voyage on earth. Otuaro’s dance for the socratic woman demonstrates appreciative strokes for a woman whose discourses have shaped his life in many ways. It would be a sacrilege for Otuaro to deny his mother a dance on her special day.

Therefore, Otuaro is hereby discharged and acquitted of the one-count charge of being caught dancing with Mrs. Penapena Napoleon Otuaro, his golden socratic mother of many appealing colours much better in effulgence than that coat of many colours. Happy birthday to the socratic mother of Burutu Kingsley Otuaro!