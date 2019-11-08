What’s special about all-new X7 SUV

…It’s first BMW with third seat row •It’s largest BMW SUV ever

By Theodore Opara

BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) was introduced into the Nigerian market barely a month ago, thereby bringing the number of BMW X models in Nigeria to five.

Before the launch of the BMW X7, which is the largest BMW Sport Utility Vehicle created by the German luxury auto maker, there were other BMW X models like X3, X4, X5 and X6, but the X7 has launched the BMW family into an entirely new market segment, the large SUV segment.

As the flagship of the BMW X family, the X7 has special attributes with its majestic appearance. From a distance, it could be mistaken for the Rolls-Royce SUV, the Cullinan, but the X7 has a unique identity with the BMW kidney grill.

So what made the BMW X7 special? The X7 is the first BMW with third row of seat and the largest BMW SUV ever built. Available with a choice of two petrol engines, the all new X7 delivers a benchmark performance in its class. The two versions are the xDrive 50i with an extensive updated 4.4-litre V8 engine and the xDrive 40i with 3.0 litre six-cylinder engine. The top of the range engine, the eight-cylinder power-plant in the BMW X7 xDrive 50i is a blend of power delivery and signature V8 soundtrack.

This engine’s peak torque of 479 Ib-ft is available over a broad rev range from 1,500 to 4,750rmp while its maximum output of 456hp is on tap between 5250 and 6000rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

The six-cylinder engine in the BMW X7 xDrive 40i is also fast and frugal. It employs a single twin scroll turbocharger and direct injection technology whose maximum pressure of 5076 psi ensures the fuel is delivered in extreme precised doses.

This engine generates maximum output of 335 horsepower between 5500 and 6500 rpm, while the peak torque 330ib-ft is available from 1500 5,200rpm. The xDrive40i accelerates from 0 to 60mph in 5.8 seconds.

The X7 engine variants are linked to eight-speed steptronic transmission for ride comfort. The X7 is a very capable sport utility vehicle, though BMW prefers to call it a Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV). It takes every terrain without looking back.

The task of maximising traction, agility and directional stability in the new X7 falls to the latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent-drive system which is now able to split drive-torque between the front and rear wheels with even greater precision and speed as the situation demands. For added efficiency, full power can be directed completely to the rear wheels in situations where all-wheel drive traction is not required.

The xDrive system offers a rear-biased set-up for those occasions when the driver choses to adopt a mere sporting style of driving.

Comfort has been taken to the highest level with the right chassis and suspension in the X7.

The design of the now chassis, based on a double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear suspension provides the best of balance of exceptional traction on rough terrain and excellent dynamic response and ride comfort on pavement.

The X7 comes with the dynamic damper that sharpens the cars handling while at the same time increasing ride comfort. The driver can select two performance settings for more comfort-oriented or sportier driving style.

The X7 is loaded with features like never before. They are two numerous to list here but a visit to BMW showroom in Lekki or Victoria Island will expose the X7 more to its admirers. It is simply a symbol of luxury.

