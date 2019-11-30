What Keem Bello Osagie, Danladi Bako Have In Common

By Fred Iwenjora

Hakeem Bello Osagie is a world renowned banking, finance and boardroom whiz whose main thoughts all the time may be fixed on forecasting of stock and investment while Kogunan Sakwato, Dr. Danladi Bako is a renowned development communication expert.

It is becoming a well known fact that both of these two erudite men are gradually turning very reclusive and minding their personal businesses.

For Bello Osagie, formerly Chairman of UBA, he is usually ensconced either in his Lagos or Abuja office thinking of the next stock to invest or divest while Bako formerly DG of the National Broadcasting Commission having been away from public glare, concentrated on his studies pursuant to his PHD from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (he just acquired that all important laurel after months of junketing between Abuja, Sokoto and Zaria)

However, it took the aggressive pull of an arts exhibition of oil paintings tagged Motions and Emotions mounted by ace painter Enuma Chukwu which ended yesterday 29 November 2019 to get these two men out of their proverbial shells to unwind.

Bello Osagie and Bako as Chairman and Special Guest respectively were early birds at the opening of the marathon exhibition of over 35 works of radically flowing paints and brush upon rough and smooth canvas which began at the Thoughts Pyramid Arts Center, Wuse Abuja from Saturday 23 November, 2019.

They spent time catching up on old times while savoring the diverse themed paintings of the artist, an ABU graphics major lauding his talent.

They also spent time talking about Picasso and Da vinci, Ben Enweonwu, David Dale and Bruce Onobrakpeya as well as other world renowned artists with nostalgia.

While Bello Osagie described Chukwu’s art works as “explosive” Bako said the exhibition was an “impressive” outing.

Some of the works on display included Ebony and Ivory, Love birds, Blind Date, Joint Account, Magic Moment, Honey Moon and a host of others.

Enuma Chukwu is not new to group and solo exhibitions since he graduated from arts school.

The 35 pieces of paintings took less than two months to put together at his Artmostfair Studio of Art and Design Gwarimpa Abuja.

Vanguard