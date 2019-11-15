What I miss not being in a relationship — Toke Makinwa

By Juliet Ebirim

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed she’s single. She took to her Instagram stories late Tuesdays night, to reveal some things she misses by not being in a relationship.

The fashionista and vlogger informed her followers that she misses not being in a relationship, because if she had one, she would be face-timing her man and not disturbing her followers.

Her words: ” Sometimes, I miss not being with anybody. Now, the way I’m disturbing you guys… If I had a man now at least I’ll Face-time him and show him some cleavage… Like, Hey Babe, what’s up? What are you doing? Do you want to come around?… Because I’m that kind of person in a relationship I’ll call you when everything is going left, when everything is going right. I’m such a talker. Now that I don’t have, I’m going to disturb you guys. You people are going to listen to all my rants.”

Toke who also advised her followers to seek peace above all things, also added: “Do not get me wrong. I enjoy being single. I love, you know, the fact that I can come and go as I please and I love spending time with myself. I think that has been the best gift my singleness has given to me. Just getting to know myself, knowing my limits, and just loving, evolving, and growing and glowing into the woman that I’m meant to be.”

Vanguard