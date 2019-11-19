We’ve received death threats over Sowore, DSS claims

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) says its personnel have started receiving death threats from unknown persons over the detention of the convener of the Revolution Now movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Although the Spokesman for the DSS, Peter Afunanya did not name those threatening the personnel of the agency, he made it clear that the security agency was still providing the best possible care for Sowore.

Afunanya, however, explained that Sowore would only be released to appropriate persons who stood surety for him, and not just anybody.

Afunanya was speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on the matter between the agency and the detained publisher and activist, who had fulfilled his revised bail conditions and freed by a court but still held back in the DSS custody over non-appearance of ‘appropriate persons’ to take him home.

ALSO READ:

The DSS said that even in its Sowore was still using his phone to make calls to mobilise people and call for violence and action against the Nigerian State.

Afunanya also said Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, had not been to the DSS office or being in touch with them since the issue of the bail started.

The PRO said: “The stand of the Director-General (Yusuf Bichi) and the stand of the Service are not ambiguous about respect for justice, for rule of law and for human rights. There is no division, no doubt that in unison, the entire staff of the service would always pursue what is good for Nigeria and what is good for her unity and progress and stability.

We have to carry out our duties and would continue to do so in honour and good conscience despite deliberate efforts to harass and intimidate us. The issue of human right in the last week, the custody of suspects and all of that have been in the front burner.

“We have issued statements in the past week and the statements have been unambiguous. They were straight, direct and plain and at all times we were explaining our stance on issues. That he was granted bail by the courts; we said yes, we have received the court order. Now, every legislative enactment and judicial pronouncement needs to be enforced. They need to be enforced and that is why there are law enforcement agencies operatives,” Afunanya said.

Vanguard