We’re working hard to start conversion of E-Waste to wealth – FG

The Federal government says it is working hard to ensure conversion of electronic wastes to wealth and mitigate the impact of e-wastes in the Country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the Executive Secretary of E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria, Mrs. Ibukun Faluyi, who paid a working visit to the Ministry.

The Minister stressed the importance of disposing electronic wastes in a way that is environmentally sound and assured that the ministry would do everything possible to ensure the safety of the environment and mitigate the negative impact on the people.

Dr. Onu further explained that the Ministry, through its agencies, National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA), National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and National Institute For Chemical Technology (NARICT) have been working hard to ensure conversion of electronic wastes to wealth, adding that problems which are spin-offs of Scientific progress could also be solved through Science, Technology and Innovation.

He added that NASENI particularly is working hard in the area of waste management and ensuring that technology is utilized in such a way that the environment is protected and the people are healthy and secured.

Dr. Onu also reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to encourage women in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation to achieve their desired goals.

He maintained that the resources of the nation can only be utilized, if gender disparity is bridged and women are carried along at every levels of governance in society.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria , Mrs. Ibukun Faluyi affirmmed the commitment of her organization to partner with the Ministry to ensure that electrical equipments manufactured in the Country and the ones imported are managed and recycled in an environmentally safe manner.

