We’re ready to die in service of Edo people ― Obaseki

CAN declares support for gov’s second term bid

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said he is ready to pay the ultimate price in the service of the people of the state, stressing that as long as the mandate of the governor, which he carries was divinely given by God for the service of the people, Edo State is therefore worth dying for.

The governor said this at an Interdenominational Church Service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as part of activities, to celebrate Alaghodaro (Progress) 2019, which marks the governor’s third year in office.

Obaseki noted: “I have no doubt that as long as his mercies endureth with us, we are committed to using every drop of our blood to work for the people of Edo State.

“People say is Edo worth dying for, I say yes, Edo is worth dying for. And if we have to die for the service of Edo State, so be it. But I am sure God will not let it happen that way.”

He expressed appreciation to members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for their support through his three years in office, adding, “Even though we had minor disagreements at the initial stage, my party members understood the focus of my administration and supported me and in three years, we have made great success.”

The governor commended the APC leaders from the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) for supporting his second term bid, noting, “They have thrown their weight behind me and urged me to continue the good works in the state, assuring me of their commitment and support.”

He attributed the success recorded by his administration in the past three years to God, adding that the strides recorded is clear for all to see, as it is evident in the developments across the state.

Governor Obaseki said, “My first challenge as a governor was to correct the image of Edo State in terms of human trafficking. Our women had lost their pride and respect globally. Nobody wanted to talk about it. We didn’t live in denial but agreed to tackle the scourge and fought it headlong. Today, we have a good story to tell.

“As a government, we showed our commitment to God and the people and it made Edo people trust our administration. Truth is not difficult, yet speaking the truth sometimes can be difficult. We have stood by the truth and defiled most theories of our politics. We have shown that you can speak the truth and still play politics.”

Obaseki commended the first civilian governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for speaking truth to power and not supporting injustice.

He expressed appreciation to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for the fatherly role he played in helping his administration achieve many feats in the state. The governor also thanked the legislative and judiciary arms of government for their support in restoring the orderliness needed for the development of the state.

In his sermon titled “Give Thanks unto the Lord,” the Chairman, CAN, Edo State Chapter, Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure, who took his bible reading from Psalms 136:1, described Governor Obaseki as the David sent to transform Edo state.

He said God has divinely appointed and anointed the governor for the destiny of Edo State, noting that CAN will continue to collaborate and support the governor, as he begins his campaign for the second term.

“You have done well in the state in the last three years as your developmental strides in the area of infrastructural development is applaudable. You have created jobs, empowered the youths, revamped the education sector. The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is wearing a new look. We urge you to continue to break new grounds,” Rev Kure added.

Vanguard