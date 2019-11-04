We’re not a militant group but professional farmers – Agbekoya

…Warns impostors against impersonation

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE National Executive Council of Agbekoya Farmers Society of Nigeria, Monday, insisted that it was not a militant group but a professional farmers association.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Bandele Olatunji, the Agbekoya group frowned at those portraying the group as militant group stating that it “was established in 1938, to protect the interest of farmers in Yoruba land and Nigeria in general.”

In a statement titled: Agbekoya farmers’ society warns impostors, National Executive Council of the group warned those parading themselves as leaders of Agbekoya to desist from the illegal act or face the wrath of the law.

The statement reads: “The National Executive Council and Iwarefa-In-Council of Agbekoya Farmers Society of Nigeria warns impostors who parade themselves as the leaders of Agbekoya in Yorubaland and publishing false stories in the newspapers to desist from these illegal activities or else they will face the wrath of the law.

“After an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council and the Iwarefa-In-Council of Agbekoya in Yoruba land, the President–General of Agbekoya (WorldWide) Chief Kamorudeen Aremu Okikiola stated that the name Agbekoya Farmers Society, has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja with registration number CAC/IT/NO51134 since the year 2012, as a farmers’ group and not as a militant group as these impostors portray to the general public.

“Chief Okikiola warned some of these impostors like Alhaji Ake-kaka, Alhaji Olasukanmi Ahmed and others, who are going about using the Agbekoya name to promote and perpetuate illegalities, hooliganism, and cultism to desist henceforth.

“The President General also urged the media to be very careful in carrying false stories from these impostors.”

Also, Chief Okikiola said: “I, hereby, seriously warn any media organisation who carries false stories of any kind about Agbekoya, without cross-checking from the National Publicity Secretary of our association, Chief Bandele Olatunji or requesting for the registration Certificate of Agbekoya, will face the wrath of the law.

“Agbekoya is not a militant group but a professional farmers group that was established in 1938, to protect the interest of farmers in Yoruba land and Nigeria in general.”

