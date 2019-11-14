We’ll rewrite Kwara’s story – Gov. Abdulrazaq

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has reinstated that the current administration will put all it best to make the State great.

This is coming against the backdrop of the State’s position on the World Bank ranking on Ease of Doing Business, EoDB.

The governor hosted the business community, government stakeholders, and regulators at the State Banquet Hall, Ilorin for the North-Central stop of the ongoing Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The event aims to engage business owners across the country more closely as collaborators in the ongoing efforts by PEBEC through its secretariat, the Enabling Business Environment Council (EBES), to boost entrepreneurship by offering business owners and stakeholders a progressive environment to function.

Addressing the position of the state on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who was represented by Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said: “This was the stark reality of our state, but we have decided to put these figures in perspective, not to brood over the past, but challenge ourselves to do things differently as we rewrite the story of our state. Kwara must reclaim its glory.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and head of the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat, debunked the notion of Kwara being a civil service State.

According to her, “It is refreshing to be in a state where it is obvious that its government is already thinking deeply and preparing for a post-oil dependent Nigeria. With a focus on skill acquisition, agribusinesses, and other forms of enterprise, I have no doubt that Kwara will be one of the states that will most take advantage of our sub-national reforms.”

“Officials from visiting member states of the North-Central region including Plateau and Nassarawa attended a technical session facilitated by PEBEC earlier in the day, which sought to educate participants about the impact of an enabling the environment on their economic development; and get them onboard the business made easy reform agenda.

Since the sub-national tour kicked off in October with Lagos State, PEBEC has made two stops in the South-East and North-Central geopolitical zones.

The event in Kwara saw the business community in the North-Central region interact directly with business regulators including the Corporate Affairs Commission, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and many others in a bid to be better equipped to utilise the wide array of over 140 reforms successfully implemented so far.

Vanguard