By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Temitope Adewale has denied any knowledge of the alleged collection of levies by local governments from tanker operators in Apapa area.

There had been allegations levelled against council chairmen of Ajeromi-Ifelodun and Apapa Local Government Areas of collecting all kinds of levy from tanker drivers to park indiscriminately in the inner streets and adjoining roads, thereby, posing security threats to lives and property, as well as compounding traffic bottlenecks and constituting nuisance in the environment.

When contacted, Adewale, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, was, however, quick to say that the committee would swing into action by probing the alleged council management, “it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

He continued, “I’m hearing this for the first time, nobody has brought it to my attention before now. I’m really, not aware of it. I don’t want to believe it’s true. Albeit, I will invite the chairmen for interrogation and see how we can chart the way forward.

“I assure you that by next week, I should be able to give you an update on this matter.”

