We’ll not compromise our Commitment to consumer’s rights – NCC

By Emanuel Elebeke

The Executive Commissioner and Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, has said that the commission will not compromise its stance on the protection of consumers’ rights at all times.

Barr. Adewolu made the affirmation on Thursday at the report presentation of the Consumer Complaints Categories and Services Level Agreements (SLAs) in Abuja.

He called on the service providers to always inform customers on service-impacting failures, faults must be resolved with the least possible delay, and customers should be appropriately compensated for service failures and delays where applicable.

According to him, “one of the ways by which these objectives can be achieved is to have a set of comprehensive list of complaint categories, clear fault resolution times and mandatory compensation regimes which are binding on service providers.

The revised consumer’s complaint categories and the consequent SLAs, which are being presented today provide such a framework.

It will guide the delivery of communication services and the resolution of consumer complaints, going forward.

It also provides remediation mechanism and associated resolution timelines. Equally importantly, it provides consequences of default which the commission is empowered to strictly enforce.”

The Commissioner, however, explained that the SLAs was the outcome of a rigorous review process undertaken by the commission with the full participation of the industry.

He noted that the SLA was represented by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

“I am also pleased to note that the SLAs are fully benchmarked against international best practice, particularly those of comparable jurisdictions.

“With the development of these SLAs, it is our expectation that the service providers and all other concerned stakeholders in the industry value chain will immediately enhance their processes.

“They will enhance to ensure that consumer complaints and service issues are treated with the seriousness that they deserve.

“We also expect that consumers will continue to be accorded greater pride of place befitting their indisputable position as “King” in the industry ecosystem,” Adewolu said.

In her remarks, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said that with the SLAs, there would be increased effectiveness and efficiency on the part of the service providers as well as the commission on consumer complaint management.

She said that they had a lot of revolution, which include that banks were responsible for the protection of their customers and if anybody loses funds via e-fraud then the banks takes responsibility for it.

