We’ll establish gemstone laboratories, no more outsourcing — Adegbite

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, Tuesday, disclosed that the ministry will establish gemstone laboratories in the country.

Adegbite who was on a familiarization tour at the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, decried outsourcing of gemstones from the country to other countries for referencing, which he said would not continue anymore.

He also tasked the NGSA to look into the establishment of gemstone laboratories that have huge potential to generate revenue and create jobs, hence should develop human resource capital that would attain the Gemological Institute of America, GIA, standard and certification that would establish the laboratories.

He said: “The Agency should train competent staff and develop gemstone laboratories that would enable the country to certify the genuineness of precious stones locally, instead of out-sourcing and referencing in other countries.

“The management of NGSA should focus on developing capacity in order to attain the Gemological Institute of America, GIA, certification in order to generate revenue for the nation.

“Establishment of certification gemstone laboratories would generate revenue for the country. The certification and repair of faulty equipment locally would not only save money for the country but would also generate revenue.”

The minister also commended the effort of the staff of NGSA and encouraged them to do more in service to the nation and not top relent in giving their best.

Earlier speaking was the Director-General, NGSA, Engr. Abdulrazak Garba assured that the agency will continue to discharge its mandate according to the Act establishing it.

According to him, the agency has been delivering services that have led to the generation of geological data and maps for industry operators and potential investors.

“Generation of an interactive map on gemstones, would give first-hand information to foreign investors, and the Agency is committed to working with the Ministry to achieve greater success”, he said.

